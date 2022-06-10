India reports 7,584 new Covid Cases, 24 deaths

India reported 7,584 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, against the 7,240 infections logged the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

In the same period, the country has reported 24 new Covid fatalities, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,747.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country has also increased to 36,267 cases, accounting for 0.08 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 3,791 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,44,092. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.70 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate spiked to 2.26 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 1.50 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,35,050 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.41 crore.

As of Friday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 194.76 crore.