India reports 83,876 fresh COVID-19 cases, 895 deaths

India reported 83,876 new COVID-19 cases 895 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

With this, the country's cumulative count tally reached 42,272,014, while the death toll has mounted to 5,02,874.

The active caseload mounted to 11,08,938, which is 2.62 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases reported so far.

The daily positivity rate in the country dropped to 7.25 per cent while the weekly positivity rate also dipped to 9.18 per cent.

According to the health ministry, 1,99,054 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,06,60,202. The recovery rate of the country is at 95.91 per cent.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded with 11,56,363 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. India has so far conducted 74.15 crore cumulative tests.

With the administration of more than 14,70,053 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 1,69,63,80,755 as per provisional reports till 7 am today.