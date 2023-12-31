India reports 841 new Covid cases

New Delhi, Dec 31 India has recorded 841 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking the total to 4,309 on Sunday.

The country had recorded 865 new cases on May 19.

Three new fatalities -- one each from Kerala, Karnataka and Bihar -- have been reported in the span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data.

As of now, the total number of coronavirus cases in India, since the outbreak in January 2020, has reached 4,50,13,272.

The death toll related to Covid cases in the country has risen to 5,33,361.

Furthermore, the country has reported a total of 145 cases of the Covid-19 subvariant JN.1 as of December 28.

These cases were detected in samples collected between November 21 and December 18. The JN.1 subvariant is derived from the Omicron subvariant known as BA.2.86 or Pirola, with Kerala being the first state to report a case.

The overall recovery from the disease has reached over 4.4 crore individuals, reflecting a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent.

The country has administered a total of 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines as per the available data.

