INDIA resolution raises question on EVMs

New Delhi, Dec 19 The INDIA bloc, during its fourth meeting on Tuesday, passed a resolution reiterating that doubts on the integrity of the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), demanded that instead of the VVPAT slip falling in the box, it should be handed over to the voter who shall then place it in a separate ballot box after having verified his or her choice.

The resolution on EVMs read: "INDIA parties have submitted a detailed memorandum to the ECI with several specific questions on the design and operation of the EVMs. Unfortunately, the ECI has been reluctant to meet a INDIA delegation on this memorandum."

It said that INDIA parties reiterate that there are many doubts on the integrity of the functioning of the EVMs.

"These have been raised by many experts and professionals as well," the resolution said.

"Our suggestion is simple: Instead of the VVPAT slip falling in the box, it should be handed over to the voter who shall then place it in a separate ballot box after having verified his or her choice. 100 per cent counting of VVPAT slips should then be done," it said.

"This will restore full confidence of the people in free and fair elections," it added. The opposition had on many occasions questioned the EVMs and demanded for elections with ballot papers.

