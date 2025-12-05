India, Russia agree to step up trade in farm goods

New Delhi, Dec 5 Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Oxana Lut, where both sides discussed ongoing cooperation and outlined future areas of collaboration, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

Both countries agreed to deepen cooperation in agricultural trade, fertilisers, seeds, market access, and joint research, reaffirming their commitment to advancing innovation and benefitting farmers of both nations.

Chouhan highlighted the growing bilateral agricultural trade, which currently stands at about $3.5 billion. He emphasised the need for a more balanced trade and thanked Russia for resolving long-pending issues related to the export of Indian potatoes, pomegranates, and seeds.

Lut showed keen interest in increasing trade and strengthening cooperation in the agriculture sector.

To increase trade in agricultural commodities, both sides explored possibilities of export from India in foodgrains and horticulture products.

The ministers noted, at the meeting held at the Krishi Bhawan on Thursday, that India–Russia relations are built on trust, friendship, and mutual cooperation.

During the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the ICAR and Russia's Federal Center for Animal Health was signed to strengthen cooperation in agricultural research, innovation, and capacity building.

Chouhan also invited the Russian side to participate in the BRICS Agriculture Ministers’ meeting to be hosted by India next year.

In addition to the Agriculture Minister, the Russian delegation included Deputy Ministers Maxim Markovich and Marina Afonina, FSVPS head Sergey Dankvert, and Director Asia Division Daria Koroleva, among others.

The Indian side also included Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi; DARE Secretary M. L. Jat and Fertiliser Secretary Rajat Kumar Mishra, representative of the Ministry of External Affairs, Joint Secretaries from the Department of Agriculture, along with other senior officers.

