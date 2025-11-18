India, Russia explore collaboration on shipbuilding, maritime cooperation

New Delhi, Nov 18 India and Russia have held high-level discussions to explore possible collaboration as well as cooperation including shipbuilding, trade economic, scientific and technical cooperation, according to an official statement.

India and Russia held high-level interagency consultations here, led by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Nikolai Patrushev, Aide to the President of the Russian Federation and Chairman of the Maritime Board of Russia.

According to the government, the meeting brought together senior officials and experts from both sides to review the full spectrum of maritime cooperation.

“The discussions reaffirmed the deep and enduring Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia, grounded in mutual trust, respect and a shared vision for long-term economic and strategic cooperation,” said the statement.

Both sides acknowledged the strong guidance provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin, which continues to shape the expanding India–Russia partnership.

According to the statement, both sides expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive and forward-looking discussions and reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation across shipbuilding, port development, maritime logistics, Arctic operations, research and training.

“The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to build a more resilient, efficient and sustainable maritime partnership that contributes to the long-term prosperity of both nations and strengthens regional and global connectivity,” it mentioned.

Meanwhile, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal held discussions in Moscow with Russian leaders on the proposed India–Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Free Trade Agreement.

The Commerce Secretary met the Minister in charge of Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Andrey Slepnev, and the Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Yurin, and also addressed a business networking plenary with members of Indian and Russian industry, the statement said.

The discussions built upon the outcomes of the India–Russia Working Group on Trade and Economic Cooperation, with a continued focus on diversification, strengthening resilient supply chains, ensuring regulatory predictability and promoting balanced growth in the partnership.

These efforts reflect the direction to reach $100 billion in bilateral trade by 2030 and to expand Indian exports through industrial and technological collaboration.

