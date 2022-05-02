India sees dip in COVID-19 cases, logs 3,157 new infections

India had recorded 3,324 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

According to Union Health Ministry, the active cases in the country have increased to 19,500 which accounts for 0.05 per cent of the total cases.

A total of 2,723 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,25,38,976.

The recovery rate is 98.74 per cent.

The daily cases positivity rate saw a rise from 0.71 per cent (on Sunday) to 1.07 per cent (on Monday). The weekly positivity rate saw an uptick from 0.68 per cent (on Sunday) to 0.70 per cent (on Monday).

The country reported 26 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death tally to 5,23,869.

A total of 2,95,588 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally has risen to 83.82 crore tests.

As far as vaccination is concerned, 4,02,170 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered during this period. With this, the total number of vaccine jabs administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far went up to 1,89,23,98,347.

( With inputs from ANI )

