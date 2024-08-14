India set to be among top 3 world economies soon: Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi, Aug 14 President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that India is among the fastest-growing major economies, adding it was a matter of pride for everyone that the country has become the fifth-largest economy in the world, and is set to be among the top 3 global economic powers soon.

"India is among the fastest-growing major economies, achieving an average annual growth rate of 8 per cent between 2021 and 2024. This has not only put more money in the hands of the countrymen but has also drastically reduced the number of people living below the poverty line," the President said in her address to the nation ahead of the 78th Independence Day.

"We are set to soon be among the top three economies in the world. This success has been possible only due to the tireless hard work of farmers and workers, the far-sightedness of policymakers and entrepreneurs and the visionary leadership of the country," the President said.

While giving credit to the farmers for the country's economic progress, the President said that the country's food providers have ensured better agricultural production than expected and they have made an invaluable contribution in making India self-reliant in the agricultural sector and providing food to the countrymen.

President Murmu further said that she is happy to see that all the countrymen are preparing to celebrate the 78th Independence Day.

"Seeing the Tricolour fluttering on the occasion of Independence Day - whether it is at the Red Fort, in the state capitals or around us - fills our hearts with enthusiasm," the President said.

She said that just as India celebrates various festivals with families in the same way, people should also celebrate Independence Day and Republic Day with their family members.

"We have started celebrating the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda as Tribal Pride Day. The celebration of his 150th birth anniversary next year will be an opportunity to honour his contribution to the national renaissance in a more profound way," the President said.

She added that after successfully holding the presidency of the G20, India has strengthened its role as a vocal voice of the Global South.

"India wants to use its influential position to promote world peace and prosperity," the President said.

She said that India is proud to play a leading role in the struggle of the human community to save the Earth from the ill effects of global warming.

"I urge all of you to make small but effective changes in your lifestyle and make your significant contribution to meeting the challenge of climate change," the President said.

