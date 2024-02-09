India Set to Witness Historic Elections as EC Announces Nearly 97 Crore Eligible Voters

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Friday that nearly 97 crore Indian citizens are eligible to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, marking a significant increase from the 2019 polls. This makes India the world's largest electorate, surpassing the previous record of 96.88 crore.

Additionally, there has been a positive shift in the gender ratio, climbing from 940 in 2023 to 948 in 2024, according to the poll panel's data.

Emphasizing the importance of maintaining the integrity and accuracy of the electoral roll, an official stressed the Commission's commitment to transparency throughout the revision process. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, during a press conference in Pune, elaborated on the meticulous tasks involved in updating the electoral rolls, underscoring the involvement of political parties at every stage.