India Shoots Down at Least Two Pakistani Fighter Jets, Video Surfaces

India's defence system shot down at least two Pakistani fighter jets following strong retaliation from New Delhi to Islamabad on Thursday evening, May 8. The surface-to-air missile system retaliated against several drones and missiles fired from Islamabad in several locations, including Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Rajasthan.

The tensions escalate between India and Pakistan as India retaliated against the Pahalgam attack on the night of May 6 and 7, targeting at least nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (Pok) under 'Operation Sindoor'.

Pakistani F16 shot down in Jaisalmer by Indian Defence System, Pilot injured

A video shared by a user on X claims, "Pakistani F-16 shot down in Jaisalmer by Indian defence system, pilot injured." The video, reportedly filmed by locals in Rajasthan from the balcony of their house, shows a burning object falling from the sky. However, LokmatTimes.com has not verified the authenticity of the video and is not responsible for the content shared on the social media platform.

Pakistan confirmed that its two fighter jets were shot down by an Indian missile system on Thursday evening. “We regret to confirm that two JF-17 aircraft were lost during active duty,” stated Pakistani Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR).

8 PAKISTANI MISSILES TARGETING CIVILIAN AREAS INTERCEPTED - DEFENCE SOURCES



The missiles were directed at Satwari (Jammu Airport), Samba, RS Pura and Arnia.



Air defences working good.

Meanwhile, Pakistan also fired, eight missiles directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia and all were intercepted and blocked by air defence units, defence sources said on Thursday. Explosions were heard as Indian air defence intercepted Pakistani drones in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistani drones were intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer. Explosions were heard and flashes seen in the sky.

A complete blackout has been enforced in Bikaner in Rajasthan and in Jalandhar in Punjab. Blackouts have also been enforced in Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, and Amritsar, Jalandhar. Escalating its tensions with India, Pakistan targeted Jammu with loitering munitions on Thursday and Indian Air Defence guns are firing back.