India showcases extensive display of 'Nari Shakti' during Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 26 India celebrated its 76th Republic Day on Sunday with grandeur at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, where the parade and tableaux showcased the nation's progress, cultural richness, and military strength, with a significant emphasis on 'Nari Shakti' (women empowerment).

One of the highlights was the all-women marching contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), led by Assistant Commandant Aishwarya Joy M.

The 148-member contingent, comprising women soldiers deployed across the country for anti-Naxal, anti-insurgency, and law-and-order operations, exemplified the spirit of women's empowerment.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development's tableau, focusing on maternal care, life cycle continuity, and women's leadership, portrayed a girl's journey from childhood to becoming a self-reliant woman.

The Delhi Police All-Women Band, led by Band Master Ruyangunuo Kense, also captured attention during the celebrations. Participating for the second time, the band included four women Sub-Inspectors and 64 women constables from the Delhi Police Brass and Pipe Band.

The Ministry of Rural Development's tableau also showcased the empowering Indian women under the 'Lakhpati Didi Yojana.'

The Republic Day ceremony was presided over by President Droupadi Murmu, who unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path, accompanied by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the Chief Guest for this year's event.

In a revival of tradition, both Presidents were escorted to Kartavya Path in the 'Traditional Buggy' by the President's Bodyguard, "Rashtrapati ke Angarakshak," the seniormost regiment of the Indian Army. The practice was reinstated in 2024 after a hiatus of 40 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed President Murmu and President Subianto at the venue, along with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife, Sudesh Dhankhar.

The ceremony commenced with the unfurling of the National Flag, the playing of the National Anthem, and a 21-gun salute using indigenous 105-mm Light Field Guns.

This year's theme celebrated 75 years of the Constitution's enactment and emphasized "Jan Bhagidari" (public participation). The event showcased India's cultural diversity, unity, and military prowess, with over 300 cultural artists performing "Sare Jahan Se Achha" on traditional instruments like Shehnai, Nadaswaram, Mashak Been, and Dhol.

Mi-17 1V helicopters from the 129 Helicopter Unit performed a breathtaking flower-petal shower in the Dhwaj Formation, symbolizing the national flag. Group Captain Alok Ahlawat led the formation.

The parade, commanded by Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, featured gallantry award winners, including Param Vir Chakra recipients Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar (Retd), and Ashok Chakra recipient Lt Col Jas Ram Singh (Retd).

The celebration also had an international touch with the participation of the Indonesian National Armed Forces Marching Contingent and the Military Band of Indonesia's Military Academy.

