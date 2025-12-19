‘India soon to become world’s third-largest economy,’ say BJP leaders, hailing PM Modi’s leadership

New Delhi, Dec 19 India is on the verge of a historic economic milestone, with several BJP leaders asserting that the country will soon become the world’s third-largest economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bihar BJP State President Sanjay Saraogi highlighted India’s current progress, stating, “Certainly, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we are now the fourth-largest economy in the world. This fourth-largest economy is above the British, to whom we were once enslaved. Today, the British are below us, and we are ahead of England. Our ancestors could not have even imagined this. Under the esteemed Prime Minister’s leadership, India is set to become the third-largest economy.”

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Ajeet Gopchade said, “Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India is progressing with a developmental vision, keeping in mind every issue concerning the poor, farmers, labourers and our country’s mothers and sisters. We are all working together because PM Modi does not consider just his own family; he regards the 1.4 billion citizens of the country as his own family.”

BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain added, “The Prime Minister has rightly stated that the country’s economy is progressing rapidly. India’s name is being recognised worldwide. India is shining on the global stage. India is a fast-growing economy, and today, trust in India has increased globally as well as among Indians. This is why, wherever elections take place, the public places its confidence in India. This is the reason the world acknowledges India’s growing economy."

"Countries want to engage with India and build relations. During the Prime Minister’s recent foreign visits to Ethiopia, Jordan, and Oman, India received the highest honour,” Hussain added.

Economic analysts note that India’s GDP growth, rising foreign investments, and expanding industrial and digital sectors have strengthened its global position.

According to projections, if the current growth trajectory continues, India could soon surpass several major economies to become the third-largest in the world.

India has overtaken Japan to become the world’s fourth‑largest economy, with its GDP reaching around $4 trillion, trailing only the US, China and Germany.

According to IMF-linked projections, if current growth continues, India is expected to surpass Germany and soon become the third-largest economy globally.

