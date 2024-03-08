India, Spain discuss defence cooperation, industrial collaboration

New Delhi, March 8 Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and Spanish Secretary of State for Defence Maria-Amparo Valcarce Garcia on Friday discussed several bilateral defence cooperation issues, with a focus on industrial collaboration.

According to the Ministry of Defence, both sides reviewed the ongoing projects and discussed future joint plans in the maritime and air domains.

They appreciated the increased interaction at the business-to-business level between the defence industries of both countries, including an ongoing visit from the Spanish defence industry association TEDAE to India.

The Defence Secretary highlighted the increased opportunities in India in the defence production sector. The Spanish Secretary of State for Defence is in India on a two-day visit, accompanied by a high-level delegation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor