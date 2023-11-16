India-Sri Lanka joint military exercise 'Mitra Shakti' commences

New Delhi, Nov 16 The ninth edition of the annual India-Sri Lanka joint military exercise "Mitra Shakti 2023" commenced on Thursday in Aundh (Pune), the Defence Ministry officials said on Thursday.

Both sides will practice tactical actions such as raid, search and destroy missions, heliborne operations, etc.

In addition, Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR), combat reflex shooting and yoga will also form part of the exercise curriculum, the official added.

The Ministry of Defence said that the 'Exercise MITRA SHAKTI – 2023' will also involve employment of drones and counter unmanned aerial systems, besides helicopters.

Drills to secure helipads and undertake casualty evacuation during counter-terror operations will also be rehearsed jointly by both sides.

Collective efforts will focus on achieving an enhanced level of interoperability among the troops and reduce the risk of life and property while keeping the interests and agenda of the UN at the forefront during peacekeeping operations.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the exercise is being conducted from November 16 to 29, 2023.

The Indian contingent of 120 personnel is being represented mainly by troops from the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment.

The Sri Lankan side is being represented by personnel from the 53 Infantry division. As many as 15 personnel from the Indian Air Force and five personnel from Sri Lankan Air Force are also participating in the exercise, the MoD official added.

The Ministry of Defence said that the aim of the exercise is to jointly rehearse conduct of sub- conventional operations under Chapter VII of the UN Charter. The scope of the exercise includes synergising joint responses during counter-terror operations.

Both sides will exchange views and practices of joint drills on a wide spectrum of combat skills that will facilitate the participants to mutually learn from each other. Sharing of best practices will further enhance the level of defence cooperation between the Indian Army and Sri Lankan Army.

The exercise will also foster strong bilateral relations between the two neighbouring nations, the official added.

