India stands for a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific: Rajnath

New Delhi, Sep 26 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday emphasised that the Indo-Pacific is no more a maritime construct, but a full-fledged geo-strategic construct, and the region is facing a complex web of security challenges, including boundary disputes and piracy.

He made the statement at the inaugural address of 13th Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs’ Conference (IPACC) here.

The minister reiterated India’s stand for a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific Region in the pursuit of shared security and prosperity.

He defined 'Neighbourhood First' as the cornerstone of India’s culture since time immemorial. India’s approach to the region is defined by its 'Act East Policy'.

Singh added that India's efforts towards building robust military partnerships with friendly countries underscore its commitment to not only safeguard national interests, but also address global challenges faced by all.

He suggested that the three-day event discuss ways to enhance interoperability during the HADR operations. "Extreme weather events and natural disasters have become a new normal rather than being an exception and are major challenges in our region. It is our responsibility that the climate change-related concerns of small island nations of the Indo-Pacific are given the importance that they deserve, as these bear the brunt of climate change as an existential crisis. Climate change also threatens their economic security. The economic impact of climate change and extreme weather create a demand for climate-resilient and eco-friendly infrastructure. There is a need to understand the compulsions and perspectives of all our partner nations as well as sharing expertise and resources," he said.

Rajnath Singh added that while it is a difficult task to arrive at a consensus plan of action in a big group, however, with determination and empathy, it is not impossible.

He referred to the recently concluded G20 summit and stated that the group of countries adopted the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration with consensus on all developmental and geo-political issues, making it historic and path-breaking.

Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and Chiefs of Armies and delegates of 35 countries were present on the occasion.

Singh explained his vision through a theoretical model by American author and speaker Stephen R. Covey, which is based on two circles – 'Circle of Concern' and 'Circle of Influence'.

He said, "The 'Circle of Concern' encompasses everything one cares about, including things which can be controlled and things which cannot. It includes a wide range of external factors and issues such as global events, economic conditions, other people's opinions, weather and many other aspects of life. The 'Circle of Influence' comprises things over which one has direct control or can exert some degree of influence. It may involve your attitudes, behaviours, decisions, relationships and actions."

Applying this model to the domain of international relations, the Defence Minister said, "There may be instances when the 'circles of concern' of different nations overlap with each other. International maritime trade routes passing through high seas, beyond the Exclusive Economic Zones of any country, are relevant examples. This can either result in conflict between nations or they can decide to coexist by mutually deciding the rules of engagement. The concept of these circles underscores the importance of strategic thinking and prioritisation."

Singh termed the IPACC, Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar (IPAMS) and Senior Enlisted Leaders Forum (SELF) "one of the largest brainstorming events" of land forces in the region.

These events provide a unique opportunity to build common perspectives towards a shared vision and build & strengthen partnerships in the spirit of collaborative security for all, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor