India successfully tests indigenous UAV 'Rudrastra' in Jaisalmer

Jaipur, June 12 India has taken a significant leap in defence technology with the successful test of Rudrastra, an indigenous hybrid vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited, Ministry of Defence officials said on Thursday.

The test was conducted at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Tuesday.

The test marks a strategic step toward enhancing India's military capabilities and addressing regional security challenges, particularly along the Western border with Pakistan.

The key features of the UAV 'Rudrastra' is its range which is more than 170 km.

Its capabilities are VTOL, long endurance, real-time surveillance and precision targeting.

It comes with advanced camera systems, real-time video transmission and autonomous return.

During the trial, Rudrastra flawlessly executed vertical takeoff, surveillance, target acquisition, and safe return.

It maintained a stable real-time video link over a mission radius exceeding 50 km, and demonstrated pinpoint accuracy during target engagement exercises.

Rudrastra is designed for surveillance, reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, and precision strikes.

It can play a pivotal role in espionage and border security, making it a versatile asset for the Indian Armed Forces.

This indigenous drone aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) vision and complements the DRDO's Rustam programme, under which successful taxi trials of 180 to 220 HP indigenous engines were conducted in February.

The Rudrastra's development highlights the increasing role of the private sector in India's defence manufacturing.

Companies like VTOL Aviation India, which received a DGCA certification in 2023, are now leading innovation in hybrid UAVs.

Defence experts believe Rudrastra's success could revolutionise India's tactical UAV operations, giving the country an edge in intelligence-led and precision-based military missions.

After further trials and formal inductions, Rudrastra is likely to be deployed in key sectors by the Indian Army.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor