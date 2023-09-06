India to Bharat: Shashi Tharoor suggests ‘BHARAT’ name for opposition bloc

New Delhi, Sep 6 Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday suggested that the opposition parties bloc of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) as ‘BHARAT’ which means alliance for ‘Betterment, Harmony And Responsible, Advancement for Tomorrow’ then the ruling BJP might stop its fatuous game of changing names.

His remarks came amid the bitter war of words between the ruling BJP and the Congress after the Rashtrapati Bhawan sent out invites for the G20 dinner of September 9 in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'.

Tharoor wrote on X, “We could of course call ourselves the Alliance for Betterment, Harmony And Responsible Advancement for Tomorrow (BHARAT). Then perhaps the ruling party might stop this fatuous game of changing names.”

The Congress-led opposition parties have dubbed the alliance of the like-minded parties as INDIA during the second meeting of the bloc in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on July 17 and 18.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had targeted the INDIA alliance saying that even Indian Mujahideen and East India Company had the words INDIA in them.

Later, the Prime Minister also ahead of his reply on the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition targeted the opposition parties saying it is a reflection of mutual distrust among INDIA bloc parties as they want to test who is with their proposal and who is not.

In his address to party MPs at the BJP parliamentary meeting, he described the opposition alliance as 'ghamandia' (marked by arrogance) and congratulated the party's Rajya Sabha members for the "semi-final" win in voting on the Delhi services bill.

Meanwhile, the Congress and the other opposition parties have hit back at the BJP for comparing INDIA with East India Company and banned terror outfit Indian Mujahideen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor