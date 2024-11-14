India to follow up on extradition request for Canada-based gangster Arsh Dalla

New Delhi, Nov 14 India on Thursday said that it will follow up its request with Canada for the extradition of gangster Arsh Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla, who has been designated a proclaimed offender and a terrorist in the country, following reports of his arrest there.

"We have seen media reports circulating since November 10 on the arrest in Canada of proclaimed offender Arsh Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla, the de-facto chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force. Canadian print and visual media have widely reported on the arrest. We understand that the Ontario Court has listed the case for hearing," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to media queries.

"Arsh Dalla is a proclaimed offender in over 50 cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and terrorist acts including terror financing. In May 2022, a Red Corner Notice was issued against him. He was designated in India as an individual terrorist in 2023. In July 2023, the Government of India had requested the Canadian government for his provisional arrest. This was declined. Additional information was provided in this case," he added.

The MEA spokesman said that a separate request was also sent to Canada under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) to verify Arsh Dalla’s suspected residential address, his financial transactions to India, moveable/immovable properties, details of mobile numbers etc. - all of which were provided to Canadian authorities in January 2023.

"In December 2023, the Department of Justice of Canada sought additional information on the case. A reply to these queries was sent in March this year," Jaiswal said.

"In view of the recent arrest, our agencies will be following up on an extradition request. Given Arsh Dalla’s criminal record in India and his involvement in similar illegal activities in Canada, it is expected that he will be extradited or deported to face justice in India," he added.

An NIA charge sheet, last year, revealed that Hardeep Singh Nijjar -- the pro-Khalistan hardliner who was shot dead on June 18, 2023 -- and gangster-turned-terrorist Arsh Dalla had lured shooters to commit terror acts in exchange for "arranging visas, splendid jobs and handsome earnings" in Canada.

It said that Nijjar, Arsh Dalla, and others formed a terrorist gang, and conspired to kidnap and kill people of other faiths to create a sense of fear and disaffection among different sections of society in the state of Punjab.

“Investigations have revealed that Nijjar and Arsh lured people to commit terror acts in return for arranging visas, splendid jobs, and handsome earnings for them in Canada. Initially, they were motivated for threatening and extorting money from businessmen in Punjab and subsequently, they were radicalised and motivated to carry out terrorist acts of killing persons of other faiths,” it added.

According to intelligence sources, a significant number of these "vulnerable" young individuals, were initially brought to Canada for various roles such as plumbing, truck driving, or serving in religious capacities within more than 30 gurdwaras controlled by pro-Khalistan factions in places like Surrey, Brampton, Edmonton, become ensnared in the separatist cause.

