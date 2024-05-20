India to Observe State Mourning on May 21 Following Iran President Ebrahim Raisi's Death in Helicopter Crash

The Government of India has declared a day of state mourning on May 21 to honor the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday night. Flags across the nation will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where the national flag is regularly displayed as a mark of respect. Additionally, there will be no official entertainment activities on this solemn day.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a statement saying, "Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister have passed in a helicopter crash, as a mark of respect to the departed dignitaries Government of India has decided that there will be one day's state mourning on 21st May throughout India. On the day of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half mast throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day."

His Excellency Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and H.E. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran passed away in a helicopter crash. (1/2)



The tragic crash occurred amidst challenging conditions in mountainous terrain and icy weather in East Azerbaijan, sparking shockwaves worldwide. Iran has declared five days of mourning in honor of its late president, foreign minister, and other senior officials.

With the passing of President Raisi, the responsibility of leading the executive branch has been handed over to Mohammad Mokhber, Iran's first vice president. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has appointed Mokhber to oversee the administration for a maximum period of 50 days, ensuring governance continuity, preparing for upcoming elections, and maintaining stability during the nation's mourning period.