India to save 7,500 million litre diesel annually, says Union Minister Vaishnaw; MP to get three new trains

Bhopal, May 29 The Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday that the addition of the third and fourth railway lines between Ratlam-Nagda railway multi-tracking project in Madhya Pradesh will significantly reduce fuel consumption, saving nearly 7.5 crore litre of diesel annually.

Moreover, the initiative is expected to prevent the emission of 38 crore kg of carbon dioxide -- an environmental benefit comparable to planting 1.5 crore trees.

The Central government has also announced the introduction of three new train services for Madhya Pradesh, enhancing connectivity across key routes.

These trains will operate on the Rewa-Pune route via Satna and Jabalpur, Jabalpur-Raipur via Nainpur and Gondia, and Gwalior-Bengaluru via Bhopal and Pune.

"All these are tribal belt and will benefit them the most," Union Minister Vaishnaw said through a video conferencing.

Asked about the Gwalior-Bengaluru train, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had recently in a post on his official X account said, "New train will run between Guna-Bengaluru soon... Heartfelt thanks to @RailMinIndia for approving the operation of a new train from Guna to Bengaluru on my special request. I express my heartfelt gratitude to Union Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw ji for fulfilling the long-standing demand of the passengers of Gwalior-Chambal. The passengers of Guna region, especially my young colleagues working in Bengaluru, will soon be able to avail the benefit of this railway facility."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav confirmed that the Ratlam-Nagda railway multi-tracking project has received approval, marking a significant boost to the state's railway infrastructure.

This initiative is expected to improve transportation efficiency and facilitate smoother travel for passengers.

Union Minister Vaishnav, officially announced the project approval of the third and fourth railway lines for the Ratlam-Nagda section under the Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti Master Plan.

Those present at the event was Ujjain-Alot MP Anil Firojiya, while Chief Minister Yadav attended virtually.

Union Minister Vaishnaw emphasised that this development represents a major milestone in Madhya Pradesh's infrastructural progress.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, infrastructure projects continue to be sanctioned at a rapid pace to bolster development. The Ratlam-Nagda rail section, spanning 41 km, is set to become a four-track corridor with an estimated project cost of Rs 1,018 crore," the Union Minister said.

Beyond the multi-tracking project, Union Minister Vaishnaw reiterated that Madhya Pradesh will soon benefit from the three newly announced train services, ensuring improved accessibility and regional connectivity.

Previously, two months ago, a new railway service was launched connecting New Delhi to Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow), further strengthening travel options for commuters.

Through these strategic investments, the state government aims to modernise railway networks, reduce environmental impact, and facilitate seamless transport for residents across Madhya Pradesh.

