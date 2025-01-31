India tops global list in passenger loads on domestic flights

New Delhi, Jan 31 India’s domestic flights have recorded a passenger load factor of 86.4 per cent in 2024, to forge ahead of the US and China which figure at the second and third spot respectively, according to the latest report of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

India’s fast growing aviation sector has carried 16.3 crore passengers on domestic flights during 2024, according to figures compiled by the country’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

India achieved a passenger load factor of 86.4 per cent, the highest among all domestic markets, the IATA report states.

The corresponding figure for the US was 84.1 per cent and China (83.2 per cent). Brazil with a passenger load factor of 81.9 per cent was placed at the 4th rank followed closely by Australia (81.8 per cent) and Japan (78 per cent).

Globally both domestic and international full-year demand reached record highs for passenger numbers and load factors.

The international full-year traffic in 2024 increased 13.6 per cent compared to 2023, and capacity rose 12.8 per cent.

The total full-year traffic in 2024 (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) rose 10.4 per cent compared to 2023.

This was 3.8 per cent above pre-pandemic (2019) levels.

Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK), was up 8.7 per cent in 2024.

The overall load factor reached 83.5 per cent, a record for full-year traffic, according to the IATA report.

It also points out that December 2024 was a strong finish to the year with overall demand rising 8.6 per cent year-on-year, and capacity grew by 5.6 per cent.

International demand rose by 10.6 per cent and domestic demand by 5.5 per cent.

The December load factor reached 84 per cent, which is a record for the month.

“2024 made it absolutely clear that people want to travel. With 10.4 per cent demand growth, travel reached record numbers domestically and internationally. Airlines met that strong demand with record efficiency.

“On average, 83.5 per cent of all seats on offer were filled — a new record high, partially attributable to the supply chain constraints that limited capacity growth.

“Aviation growth reverberates across societies and economies at all levels through jobs, market development, trade, innovation, exploration, and much more,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

“Looking to 2025, there is every indication that demand for travel will continue to grow, albeit at a moderated pace of 8.0 per cent that is more aligned with historical averages.

“The desire to partake in the freedom that flying makes possible brings some challenges into sharp focus,” he observed.

In this context Walsh said, “The tragic accident in Washington last night reminds us that safety needs our continuous efforts. Our thoughts are with all those affected. We will never cease our work to make aviation ever safer.”

