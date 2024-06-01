India TV-CNX Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA expected to get over 400 seats

New Delhi, June 1 Indicating a historic third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the India TV-CNX Exit Polls on Saturday projected over 400 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the Lok Sabha elections, the results of which will be declared on June 4.

The exit polls predicted that out of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats, the NDA is expected to triumph in 371-401 seats. It gave the opposition INDIA bloc between 109-139 seats and others, including independents, around 28 to 38 seats.

The exit polls, conducted in 17,919 randomly selected polling stations spread across 1,629 assembly seats within all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, predicted that the BJP alone can win anywhere between 319 to 338 seats, making massive gains in South India where it could win 57 to 65 seats.

As per the India TV-CNX Exit Polls, the BJP is going to make a clean sweep in Gujarat (26 seats), Uttarakhand (5), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Goa (2), and Tripura (2) as well as nearly all seats in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

In Delhi, the exit polls predicted that the BJP may win 6-7 seats, while Congress may win 0-1 seat and AAP may draw a blank.

The ruling party in Uttar Pradesh, it said, is going to win 62-68 seats while Samajwadi Party is expected to win 10-16 seats, and Congress just about 1-3 seats out of a total of 80 seats.

As per the exit polls, NDA is going to win 34-36 seats in Bihar, while the INDIA bloc may win only 4-6 seats.

The exit polls predicted 21-23 seats for the BJP in Rajasthan and 28-29 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

In Chhattisgarh, the exit polls predicted the BJP winning 10-11 seats, giving just 0-1 to Congress.

In West Bengal, the exit polls showed BJP winning 22-26 seats and Trinamool Congress managing to secure only 14-18 seats.

The BJP is also likely to make inroads in Kerala by winning between one to three seats, it predicted.

In Tamil Nadu, it said, the DMK may win 16-18 seats, ally Congress around 6-8 seats and the BJP between 5-7 seats.

In Maharashtra, the exit polls predicted that the BJP may win 18-22 seats, followed by Shiv Sena (UBT) with 9-13 seats.

