India-UK electric propulsion capability partnership meeting held in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 21 The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday said that second meeting of India-UK Electric Propulsion Capability Partnership Joint Working Group took place in New Delhi on Tuesday.

It said that both sides discussed issues of the Electric Propulsion Partnership like finalisation of Statement of Technical Requirements (SOTR), Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) procedures, maintenance, Manning Philosophy and System Integration requirement.

It said that the meeting was co-chaired by Joint Secretary (Naval Systems), Department of Defence Production Rajeev Prakash and Director, Ships Operations and Capability Integration, Defence Equipment and Support Rear Admiral Steve McCarthy added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor