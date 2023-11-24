India, UK hold meeting of Defence Consultative Group

New Delhi, Nov 24 India and UK discussed important issues related to defence and security during a high-level meeting held here on Friday, officials said.

According to the Defence Ministry, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane co-chaired the annual India-UK Defence Consultative Group (DCG) meeting, along with his UK counterpart David Williams.

A Defence Ministry official said that in the meeting, the two sides discussed a host of regional security issues and reviewed the ongoing defence cooperation activities. They also discussed the situation and potential cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region and defence industrial cooperation proposals in missile systems and electric propulsion, among other possibilities, the official added.

Both sides also planned increased interactions and joint activities in the maritime domain with focus on joint exercises, maritime domain awareness, and information exchange.

They appreciated the commencement of the India UK 2+2 Foreign and Defence Dialogue, and the increased pace of military to military engagements in all domains, the official added.

Williams later laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in homage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor