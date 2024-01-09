India, UK sign MoU over defence collaboration

New Delhi, Jan 9 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held bilateral meeting with UK Defence Minister Grant Shapps in London.

The Ministry of Defence said that bilateral defence meeting was followed by the signing of two agreements between India and UK.

“A MoU was signed on conduct of bilateral international cadet exchange programme and a Letter of Arrangement between Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and UK's Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) on defence collaboration in research and development,” the ministry said.

It said that these documents will provide impetus to the people-to-people exchanges particularly among the youth, and larger area of defence research collaboration between the two countries.

The ministry said that ministers discussed a range of defence, security and cooperation matters with particular emphasis on enhancing defence industrial collaboration.

It said that Grant Shapps stressed that the relationship between UK and India is not transactional instead both countries are natural partners with many commonalities and shared goals.

The ministry said that the Defence Minister noted with appreciation the growing strategic convergence between the two countries, particularly in the Indo-Pacific.

Rajnath Singh was presented a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Horse Guards Parade Ground before the bilateral meeting with his UK counterpart.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor