India under PM Modi's leadership gave beffiting reply to Pakistan: Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, May 10 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given a befitting reply to enemies responsible for the killing of 26 innocent people in Pahalgam on April 22.

Saying that India has changed now, CM Yadav said that gone are the days when the Indian Army used to seek permission to give response to cowardly terror attacks by Pakistan.

"During the Congress-led UPA governments, enemies used to cut the heads of our soldiers... and Indian forces used to keep waiting for the government's permission to take revenge. This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's era, and Indian forces are given the free hand to give beffiting reply to Pakistan," the Madhya Pradesh CM said.

Chief Minister Yadav made these remarks during a mass marriage programme organised in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district. He was accompanied by former CM and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

On this occasion, marriages of around 600 couples belonging to the Gond tribal community were solemnised under the state government-run programme -- Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana.

Notably, amid a war-like situation after India's successful 'Operation Sindoor', Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the state’s security arrangements in light of the prevailing India-Pakistan tensions.

Emphasising the need to curb anti-national narratives, the Chief Minister directed strict action against the spread of rumours and misinformation, urging officials to keep citizens informed and calm.

Further, the Chief Minister reviewed the status of disaster management, including emergency health services and fire safety, and asked officials to enhance preparedness across departments.

Security agencies have identified Gwalior, Jabalpur, Indore, Bhopal, and Katni as sensitive locations.

Gwalior has been placed on high alert due to the presence of a strategic Indian Air Force base that houses Mirage fighter jets.

Notably, India and Pakistan have agreed to observe a ceasefire on land, air and at sea from 5 p.m. (Saturday).

The announcement was made by Vikram Misri, India’s Foreign Secretary, who added that the DGMOs of the two countries had decided to observe a ceasefire on land, air and at sea from 5 p.m.

