India urges Mozambique to fast track release of tur export consignments

New Delhi, Oct 27 India has conveyed its concerns to Mozambique over procedural hurdles that have cropped up since July in that country, causing delays in release of tur export consignments.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh raised the issue with Mozambique High Commissioner, Ermindo A. Pereira during a meeting and requested him to intervene for ensuring seamless export of tur from Mozambique, just as the Indian government had put in place necessary policy measures to make the imports smooth and seamless.

In this regard, Singh appraised Pereira about the tur export consignments awaiting clearance at Mozambican ports and stressed the need for their expeditious clearance.

It was also emphasised that the bilateral MoU for trade in tur needs to be upheld as it embodies the commitment of India and Mozambique toward producers and consumers of the two countries.

The High Commissioner assured that necessary steps will be initiated to resolve the current issues concerning tur trade and to ensure smooth flow of tur exports from Mozambique to India.

Pereira also stressed on the importance of trade relation between India and Mozambique for overall agriculture agricultural eco system in Mozambique.

The meeting at this juncture is being seen as a crucial move to ensure smooth flow of imports from Mozambique, which will augment availability of tur during the coming months and ensure availability and affordability to Indian consumers.

