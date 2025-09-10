'India, US Close Friends and Natural Partners': PM Modi Responds to Trump's 'Very Good Friend' Post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning, September 10, reacted to the US President Donald Trump's post saying PM is a "very good friend." PM Modi said that India and the US remain "close friends and natural partners," expressing positive thoughts towards ongoing trade and tariff negotiations between the two countries.

Taking its social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to respond, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership."

India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward… pic.twitter.com/3K9hlJxWcl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2025

PM Modi further stated that New Delhi is working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. "I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people," PM Modi added tagging Donald Trump and POTUS.

PM Narendra Modi's response came shortly after Trump confirmed that the US and India will restart talks to address what he described as “trade barriers,” even as tensions remain over American tariffs on Indian exports.

Trump on his social media platform Truth Social, said he feels “certain” that there will be "no difficulty" for the two countries to come to a “successful conclusion” in trade talks, and he looks forward to speaking with his "very good friend” Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming weeks.

US President Donald Trump (@POTUS) posts on Truth Social, "I am pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister… pic.twitter.com/g3NTzCI1R6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 10, 2025

"I am pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!," Trump on Truth Social.