India-US partnership truly a force for global good: Modi

New Delhi, Nov 10 The India-US partnership is truly a force for global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin jointly called on him on Friday after the conclusion of the '2+2' ministerial dialogue.

Blinken and Austin on Friday called on PM Modi and briefed him on their discussions in the '2+2' format.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Glad to receive@SecBlinken and@SecDef. The '2+2' Format is a key enabler for further strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Our shared belief in democracy, pluralism and the rule of law underpins our mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse sectors. The India-US partnership is truly a force for global good."

In a statement, the government said, "The two Secretaries briefed the Prime Minister on their discussions with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, in the '2+2' format."

It said that they also highlighted progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation, including defence, semiconductors, emerging technology, space, health, in a follow-up to PM’s state visit to the US in June 2023 and the meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi expressed satisfaction at the deepening cooperation in all areas and noted that the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US is anchored in democracy, pluralism, and respect for rule of law.

They also exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the ongoing developments in West Asia, the statement said.

"They emphasised on the need for continued close coordination between India and the US on these issues," it said.

The Prime Minister also conveyed warm greetings to US President Joe Biden and said that he looked forward to continued exchanges with him.

At the '2+2' dialogue, Singh, Jaishankar, Austin and Blinken held extensive deliberations to take forward the India-US global strategic partnership.

