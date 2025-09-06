India-US relationship vital, say BJP and allies as Trump calls Modi 'Great PM'

New Delhi, Sep 6 As US President Donald Trump described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "great Prime Minister" and reaffirmed the “special relationship” between India and the United States, leaders of India’s ruling parties on Saturday welcomed the remarks, emphasising the strategic importance of the bilateral ties.

The statement from President Trump comes amid ongoing tensions between Washington and New Delhi over issues such as tariffs and India’s purchase of Russian oil. Speaking from the Oval Office on Friday, Trump said: "I'll always be friends with (Narendra) Modi… He’s a great Prime Minister. He's great. But I just don't like what he's doing at this particular moment. Still, India and the United States have a special relationship. There's nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion."

BJP MP Ghulam Ali Khatana told IANS, “We welcome all positive statements. We have a strong relationship with the US, including trade. It’s commendable. PM Modi’s firm stance for the farmers shows maturity and diplomacy.”

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal echoed similar sentiments, saying, “India has always believed in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. That is the guiding mantra of PM Modi’s foreign policy.”

JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan emphasised the long-standing value of India-US relations: "The relationship between the two countries is crucial. Both nations have invested significantly in strengthening ties. Ups and downs are natural in diplomacy. What’s important is to stay hopeful and keep building on the relationship."

Neeraj Kumar, another JD(U) leader also reacted and said, “What Donald Trump says is for the Foreign Ministry to respond to officially. But one thing is clear—PM Modi puts national interest above all. Praise is secondary. National interest is our top priority.”

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, reacting to the development, said, "No one can suppress India now. The relationships we have built with global powers are strong and transparent. Today, Trump has acknowledged PM Modi’s leadership. Our friendship will continue. Any minor issues can be resolved."

Shortly after Trump’s comments, Prime Minister Modi also responded positively on social media, stating: "India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership."

PM Modi's comments came hours after President Trump took a positive view when asked whether he blamed anyone for “losing India to China”, and he responded saying, “I don’t think we have.”

Trump added that he gets “along very well” with Prime Minister Modi but was “very disappointed” with India over New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil.

“I've been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil, as you know, from Russia, and let them know that we put a very big tariff on India, 50 per cent tariff, very hot tariff,” he noted.

