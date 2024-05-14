India-US ties passing through 'historic era', won't be affected by Pannun case: US Ambassador Garcetti

New Delhi, May 14 Calling it the "most consequential relationship" that is passing through a "historic era", US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, asserted on Tuesday that the ongoing investigation into an alleged plot to assassinate Sikh radical Gurpatwant Singh Pannun will not affect ties between Washington and New Delhi.

"How we manage those moments defines the strength of a relationship... I would say our work every single day at the embassy, every single day at the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassy in Washington, has not slowed down one bit," Garcetti told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Last November, the US prosecutors had alleged a foiled plot to assassinate Pannun, a US citizen and head of the pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), on behalf of an Indian government employee.

Likening the India-US relationship to a marriage, which has its share of inevitable fights and disagreements, Garcetti added: "It continues to accelerate because we want this relationship, we need this relationship, and we have this relationship."

Criticising certain reports in the US media, India has maintained that "unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations" on a serious matter should be avoided.

"There is an ongoing investigation of the High-Level Committee set up by the Government of India to look into the security concerns shared by the US government on networks of organised criminals, terrorists, and others. Speculative and irresponsible comments on it are not helpful," Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said last month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor