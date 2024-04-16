India, Uzbekistan discuss ways to enhance military cooperation during General Pande's Tashkent visit

Tashkent, April 16 India and Uzbekistan on Tuesday discussed the prospects of training and military cooperation between the two countries during the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande's ongoing visit to Tashkent.

General Pande interacted with Major General Khalmukhamedov Shukhrat Gayratjanovich, First Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of the General Staff (CGS) of the Armed Forces of Uzbekistan, discussing key aspects of strengthening military cooperation between both armies.

The COAS also met Major General Burkhanov Ahmed Jamalovich, Deputy Minister and Chief of Air and Air Defence Forces of Uzbekistan, discussing avenues to strengthen the existing defence relations between both forces.

The Indian Army said in a statement that General Pande also visited the Armed Forces Museum in Tashkent which displays military exhibits belonging to different historical epochs of Uzbekistan. COAS, it said, was offered insights into the rich military history and achievements of Uzbekistan during the visit.

General Pande later paid obeisance to Late Lal Bahadur Shastri, the second Prime Minister of India, by laying a wreath at his monument in the Uzbek capital. He also visited Victory Park which commemorates Uzbekistan's contributions and sacrifices in the Second World War.

During his visit to the Centre for Innovative Technologies LLC, which conducts research and implements technological modernisation in the military-industrial complex, the COAS interacted with the Directors of Defence Industrial Agencies of Uzbekistan.

On Wednesday, the Indian Army chief is scheduled to visit Samarkand and meet the Commander of the Central Military District.

The visit will culminate in Termez on April 18, where the COAS is also scheduled to witness the Joint Exercise DUSTLIK between the armed forces of India and Uzbekistan, highlighting the interoperability and camaraderie developed between the two countries.

He will also visit the Termez Museum and the historical monuments of the Surkhandarya Region, beholding a first-hand account of Uzbekistan's glorious past and cultural landscapes.

"The visit by General Pande aims at strengthening military cooperation between India and Uzbekistan besides exploring new avenues of collaboration between the two nations," stated the Indian Army.

