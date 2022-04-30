India vaccinates over 60 pc beneficiaries between 12-14 age group with 1st shot of COVID vaccine

Over 60 per cent of adolescents between the 12-14 age group of the country have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday.

"Over 60 per cent of youngsters between the 12-14 age group have received the 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Congratulations to all my young friends who got vaccinated. We all are proud of you! Let's continue this momentum!" tweeted Mandaviya.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 188.89 Cr (1,88,89,90,935) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Saturday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 2.86 Cr (2,86,98,710) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for the age group 18-59 years also started from April 10 onwards.

A total of 1,04,05,116 first doses and 1,00,16,505 second doses have been administered to the Health Care Workers so far.

In the age group of 12-14 years, 2,86,98,710 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 65,99,218 second doses.

In the age group of 15-18 years, 5,84,25,991 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 4,22,40,428 second doses.

The age group of 18-44 years, 55,57,13,572 have got the first dose of the vaccine and 47,81,22,094 the second dose.

In the age group, 45-59 years the count of the first dose administered stands at 20,29,18,252 and the second dose at 18,79,48,708, while 5,19,876 precaution doses have been administered.

While the elderly over 60 years have been administered with 12,68,63,987 first doses of the vaccine and 11,70,97,204 second doses, as many as 1,49,31,646 precaution doses have been administered.

According to the Ministry, India's active caseload was recorded at 18,684 active cases today, constituting 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Consequently, India's recovery rate currently is 98.74 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 3,688 new cases were reported with 2,755 recovered patients, cumulatively, 4,25,33,377 patients recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor