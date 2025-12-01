India values Thailand as long-time friend, important maritime neighbour: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Dec 1 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday said that India values Thailand as a "long-time friend" and a "very important" neighbour. He noted that India's Act East policy has found a match in Thailand's Look West policy.

Making remarks during his meeting with Thailand's Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow in New Delhi on Monday, EAM Jaishankar recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangkok for the BIMSTEC Summit in April and noted that the two nations had signed several agreements on that occasion.

"India and Thailand have historically shared close and friendly ties. We value Thailand as a long-time friend apart from being a very important maritime neighbour. India's Act East policy has found sort of a match in Thailand's Look West policy. Our ties were elevated to a strategic partnership during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangkok in April 2025 for the BIMSTEC Summit and for its official visit," he said in his opening remarks at the meeting.

"Several agreements, including in the field of handlooms and handicrafts, digital technologies, MSMEs and maritime heritage were signed on that occasion. So, in that background, given the rapidly evolving geopolitical and geo-economic environment which impacts both of us, we believe that a regular exchange of views on pressing issues is very useful. I think we have many common interests, including in our region. I particularly look forward to a deep discussion on the situation in Myanmar during your stay," he added.

Earlier, EAM Jaishankar extended a warm welcome to Sihasak Phuangketkeow and the visiting delegation to India. He recalled his meeting with Phuangketkeow on the sidelines of ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur and also offered condolences on the passing away of Queen Mother of Thailand Queen Sirikit.

Sihasak Phuangketkeow arrived in India on Sunday for an official visit. While extending a warm welcome to Thailand's Foreign Minister, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "A warm welcome to FM Sihasak Phuangketkeow on his first official visit to India as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand. An opportune occasion to strengthen our Strategic Partnership and enduring civilisational ties with Thailand."

