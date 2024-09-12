India Weather Update: Depression to Bring Heavy Rainfall to Delhi and Uttarakhand, Along with Other Northern States

A depression that formed over central India is forecasted to bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall to Uttarakhand, Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh in the next two to three days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

According to the latest update from the IMD issued at 8:50 a.m., the depression was situated near Gwalior, approximately 50 kilometers north of the city and 60 kilometers south-southeast of Agra. The system is expected to continue moving in a north-northeast direction over the next 24 hours.

The IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall for Uttarakhand from September 12 to 14, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas. Haryana and Delhi are expected to experience light to moderate rain, with occasional heavy rainfall, from September 12 to 15.

East and west Uttar Pradesh may experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall during this period.

In Madhya Pradesh, heavy rainfall is expected on September 12, followed by moderate to heavy rain over the next few days.

West Rajasthan is anticipated to receive heavy rainfall on September 12, while east Rajasthan may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 12 and 13. According to the rainfall classification, "heavy" rainfall is defined as between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm, "very heavy" as between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm, and "extremely heavy" as above 204.5 mm.

