India Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Extreme Rainfall for Northeast States, Issues Orange Alert for Madhya Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Soma Sen has issued a concerning forecast for the coming days, predicting exceptionally heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cms across North East India, particularly in Meghalaya, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur.

Meanwhile, North India braces for intense heatwave conditions. Red alerts have been issued for Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi. Additionally, Madhya Pradesh faces an orange alert due to anticipated thunderstorm activity. The situation remains critical with severe heatwave conditions persisting in Bihar and Jharkhand today.

#WATCH | Delhi: IMD scientist Soma Sen says, "In the next 3-5 days, extremely heavy rainfall (above 20 cms) is expected over North East India mainly Meghalaya, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur. Heatwave conditions are expected in North India...Red alert has been… pic.twitter.com/q9TYxwHrd5 — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2024

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is presently encountering a reduction in the usual June showers, a phenomenon anticipated during this phase of the monsoon. Senior IMD scientists have attributed this decrease in rainfall to weakened monsoon currents prevailing over the region. They further anticipate a resurgence in monsoon activity around June 19-20, marking a potential intensification of rainfall in the coming days.

