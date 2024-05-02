India Weather Update: IMD Predicts Severe Heatwave Across Several States on May 4

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating the likelihood of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in select areas of Gangetic West Bengal, with heatwave conditions expected in Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra, Saurashtra & Kutch, the Gujarat region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and interior Karnataka on May 4th.

IMD scientist Soma Sen said, “East India has been witnessing an unusually long spell of severe heat waves." She added, “Mainly, from day 5, which is May 5, we are anticipating a slight fall in temperatures as moisture coming.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecasted continued heavy rainfall paired with thunderstorms and strong winds in northeastern India until May 2nd. Additionally, the IMD predicts rainfall activity across southern peninsular India from May 5th to 8th, with isolated to scattered occurrences of light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning expected in various parts of the region.