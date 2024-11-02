India Weather Update: No Cold Wave in November as Above-Normal Temperatures and Rainfall Expected

The official winter season typically begins in November, but significant cold weather is not expected this month for either the state or the nation. A low-pressure zone is forming off the coast of Tamil Nadu, which could lead to above-average rainfall in central and southern India.

Conditions in the Pacific Ocean are anticipated to change by the end of December. Dr. Mritunjay Mahapatra, the Director General of the Meteorological Department, provided the weather forecast for November on November 1. He noted that both maximum and minimum temperatures across the country are likely to remain above average this month. Currently, temperatures in northern India are 2 to 5 degrees Celsius higher than usual. The absence of western disturbances in October has resulted in a lack of cold weather for northern India, including the Himalayan foothills. The forecast indicates that no western disturbances are expected in the first half of November, so cold temperatures are not anticipated in northern areas or central Maharashtra, allowing above-average temperatures to persist.

In the second week of November, a low-pressure area is expected to develop near the Tamil Nadu coast, moving toward East Andhra Pradesh. This could bring overcast skies and heavy rainfall to southern India, extending to Madhya Pradesh. November typically sees an average rainfall of 118.69 millimeters, but this year it is predicted to reach 123 percent of that average. These cloudy conditions are likely to further elevate temperatures, keeping them above average across India in November.

Also Read: Diwali Firecrackers Cause Mumbai's Air Quality to Plunge from 'Moderate' to 'Poor' Just In Hours

October was also warmer than usual, with both maximum and minimum temperatures exceeding average levels. The average maximum temperature for October is usually 31.77 degrees Celsius, but this year it reached 31.99 degrees Celsius. Similarly, the average minimum temperature typically stands at 20.01 degrees Celsius, while this October it was recorded at 21.85 degrees Celsius. Every region in the country reported above-average temperatures. According to data from the Meteorological Department since 1901, this year saw the highest minimum temperature recorded for October.