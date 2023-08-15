India will be among top three economies in next 5 years: PM Modi at Red Fort

On the occasion of 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hoisted the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. PM Narendra Modi delivers his 10th consecutive Independence Day address today. PM Modi delivered his speech after hoisting the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi.

It is Modi’s guarantee that India will be among the top three economies in the world in the next 5 years, PM Modi said in his address on the 77th Independence Day.

PM Narendra Modi said that he has a target of making 2 crore lakhpati Didi by supporting the women-led development. He said the Centre will bring a scheme to train 15,000 women self-help groups in drone operation and repair to boost the agriculture development in the country. He said that the country will focus more on regional aspirations to develop all parts of the land.

Around 1,800 people from various walks of life have been invited to the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort today. These special guests include over 400 Sarpanches of more than 660 vibrant villages; 250 from Farmer Producer Organisations scheme; 50 participants each of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme & Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana; 50 Shram Yogis (construction workers) of the Central Vista Project, including the New Parliament Building; 50 each Khadi workers, those involved in the construction of border roads, making of Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal Yojana as well as 50 each primary school teachers, nurses and fishermen.