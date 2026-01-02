India will do whatever is required to defend itself: EAM Jaishankar

Chennai, Jan 2 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday that India possesses the right to defend itself and will independently determine its response to any threats or acts of terrorism that endanger its citizens.

“India will do whatever is required to defend itself,” he said at the inauguration of Shaastra 2026- IIT Madras Techno-Entertainment fest in Chennai.

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, EAM Jaishankar said that persistent cross-border terrorism undermines goodwill and nullifies benefits such as water-sharing arrangements, as cooperation cannot coexist with violence.

While addressing the students and faculty at IIT Madras on various subjects including democracy, diplomacy and India’s growing international role, his address painted a powerful picture of a country rooted in ancient wisdom yet confidently navigating modern global challenges.

Jaishankar also outlined India’s unique trajectory as a civilisational power and its role in shaping a modern, multi-polar world. He emphasised that India’s foreign policy is rooted in its history, values, and cultural confidence while adapting to contemporary global challenges.

"India is among the very few ancient civilisations that has successfully evolved into a modern nation-state," Jaishankar said.

He noted that this continuity provides the country with a strong historical consciousness and a distinct global outlook, differentiating it from nations that emerged more recently.

Highlighting India’s civilisational depth, the minister remarked that the country is one of the few ancient civilisations that has successfully transitioned into a modern democratic nation.

The Union Minister emphasised that India’s decision to adopt the democratic political mode at the time of Independence transformed the system from a Western-exclusive model into a universal concept. He said that Indian democracy remains deeply linked with cultural and social diversity, ensuring the nation stays both inclusive and representative.

Jaishankar stressed the importance of effective and transparent communication in diplomacy, noting that clear communication helps prevent misunderstandings between nations and builds mutual respect on the global stage.

"Clear communication in diplomacy is essential to prevent misunderstandings between nations," the Minister added, highlighting India's preference for partnerships based on mutual respect and transparent dialogue.

Reflecting on recent global challenges, Jaishankar pointed to India’s humanitarian efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He described the provision of vaccine assistance to other nations as a significant global contribution, showcasing India’s commitment to international stability. Jaishankar urged the academic community to maintain a global perspective while remaining rooted in Indian values.

