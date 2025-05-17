India will take lead in shaping upcoming 6G: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Gwalior, May 17 Union Minister for Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, said on Saturday that India is at the forefront of the rapidly advancing global telecom revolution under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He asserted that in the days to come, India will play a leading role in tailoring rules for 6G technology. The minister made this assertion during an interaction with media persons in his home district in Gwalior on Saturday.

The minister was briefing the press about India’s achievements in telecommunication on the occasion of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day on May 17.

Lauding the reach of 5G in the country, he noted that the rollout of 5G in the country has been one of the fastest in the world, and will be able to reach 82 per cent of the population in 22 months.

“The rollout of 5G technology has taken place, and in just 22 months, the information revolution has reached 82 per cent of the population of 99 per cent of districts in the country. India will take the lead in shaping the upcoming 6G technology regulations,” Scindia added.

He also stated that new services are being introduced in the postal system.

The Minister informed that India Post is one of the largest logistics and distribution networks in the world, having 1.64 lakh post offices and 2.5 lakh postal workers.

"In 2008, I designed the logo for the Department of Posts, with the slogan 'Postal Service is Public Service.' Every postal worker operates with this spirit. India will continue to lead the telecom revolution," said Scindia.

May 17 is observed as World Telecommunication and Information Society Day to raise global awareness of social changes brought about by the internet and new technologies and reduce the digital divide.

Meanwhile, responding to India endorsing the boycott of Turkiye for its support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, Scindia said, "This is the will of the people. The nation comes first."

"The boycott is an emotional decision taken by the people of the nation. Citizens have made this decision voluntarily. The nation comes first, and no citizen will compromise when it comes to national interest and security," he asserted.

