India witnessing unprecedented period of certainty amid global uncertainty, says PM Modi

Gandhinagar, Jan 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the second edition of Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for Kutch and Saurashtra at Marwadi University in Rajkot.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the two-day conference, focusing on the Kutch and Saurashtra regions. He also laid the foundation stone for 13 greenfield smart Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation Limited estates in seven districts -- Amreli, Kutch, Bhavnagar, Morbi, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Surendranagar -- spanning an area of over 3,540 acres.

Gujarati folk singer Geeta Ben Rabari also performed during the event.

Nearly 4,000 industrialists from across Gujarat and the country are taking part in the event.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said, "This is my first visit of 2026 to Gujarat. This is also special because this visit commenced with offering prayers at the Somnath Temple. And now, I am participating in this wonderful event in Rajkot. This means the mantra of 'Vikas bhi or Virasat bhi (Development, as well as heritage)' is resonating everywhere."

He said that over two decades, the Vibrant Gujarat journey has become a "global benchmark". So far, he said that ten editions have been held, and with every edition, the "identity and impact of this summit have grown stronger."

"Whenever the Vibrant Gujarat Summit platform is set up, I do not see it as just a summit. I see the journey of a modern India of the 21st century, which began as a dream and has today become an unshakable belief," he added.

"I have been associated with the vision of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit from the very first day. In the initial phase, our aim was to showcase Gujarat's potential to the world, invite people to invest here, and ensure that both India and global investors benefited. But today, this summit has gone beyond investment and has become a strong platform for global growth, international cooperation, and partnership," the Prime Minister said.

He said that over the years, the number of global partners has continuously increased, and with time, the summit has emerged as a "major example of inclusion".

"Along with corporate groups, cooperatives, MSMEs, start-ups, multilateral and bilateral organisations, and international financial institutions, all come together here. They engage in dialogue, hold discussions, and move forward shoulder to shoulder with Gujarat's development," he added.

PM Modi stated that one-fourth of the 21st century has passed, and in the past decade, "India has made rapid progress", adding that Gujarat has played a major role in this.

"India is rapidly progressing towards becoming the world's third-largest economy. The numbers make it clear that the world's expectations of India are continuously increasing. India is the world's fastest-growing large economy, and inflation is under control," he said.

"Agricultural production in India is setting new records, and the country ranks number one in milk production. India also ranks number one in the production of generic medicines. The country that is the world's largest producer of vaccines is India," he added.

The Prime Minister mentioned that India's growth story is the "success story of the mantra -- Facilitate, Reform, Perform, and Transform".

"Over the past 11 years, India has become the world's largest mobile data consumer. Our UPI has become the world's number one real-time digital transaction platform. There was a time when nine out of 10 mobile phones were imported. Today, India is the world's second-largest mobile manufacturer," he said.

He also hailed the strides India has made in the field of the start-up ecosystem, solar power generation, the aviation sector, metro connectivity, etc.

"Today, every global expert and institution is bullish on India. The IMF calls India the engine of global growth. Over the past eighteen years, rating agencies have upgraded India's ratings. Fitch Ratings praises India's macro stability and fiscal credibility," PM Modi said.

"This global trust exists because, amid great uncertainty worldwide, India is witnessing an unprecedented period of certainty," he said, adding, "Today, India has political stability and policy continuity. The reach of the neo middle class is expanding, their purchasing power is increasing, and these factors have made India a country of immense potential."

"I had said from the Red Fort that this is the right time -- the correct time. Every investor, both domestic and global, must seize these opportunities. The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Summit is sending the same message to all investors: now is the right time to invest," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi said that Kutch and Saurashtra are "not just regions of opportunities, but also the anchor region of India's growth".

Over 1,500 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed during this conference.

As many as 800 students of the university are working as volunteers, coordinating registration, guidance, guest arrival, etc. Around 22 international students from 52 countries are also participating, along with delegates.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor