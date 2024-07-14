Indian Air Force Celebrates 'Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti 2024' at Air Force Station in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Videos)

Indian Air Force has a proud legacy of courage and sacrifice by its gallant air warriors who fought valiantly in the Kargil War 1999, which was indeed a milestone in the history of military aviation. IAF operations in the Kargil War (Op Safed Sagar) are a testament to IAF's ability to overcome insurmountable challenges posed by the steep gradient and dizzying altitudes of above 16000 ft, which posed unique operational difficulties in targeting the enemy.

The swift technical modifications and on-the-job training held the IAF in good stead in its use of air power to win this war fought at the highest battlefield of the world. Overall, the IAF flew around 5,000 strike missions, 350 reconnaissance/ ELINT missions, and around 800 escort flights. The IAF also flew over 2,000 helicopter sorties for casualty evacuations and air transport operations.

Indian Air Force Celebrates 'Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti'

Honouring the #Bravehearts of the #Kargil War on its 25th Anniversary!

Indian Air Force celebrates 'Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti' at AF Stn Sarsawa from 12 to 26 Jul 24. (1/2)

🇮🇳



— A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) July 14, 2024

To commemorate 25 years of Kargil victory, Indian Air Force is celebrating 'Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti' at Air Force Station Uttar Pradesh's Sarsawa from July 12 to 26, 2024, honouring the brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. 152 Helicopter Unit, 'The Mighty Armour', of Air Force Station Sarsawa, played a key role during Op Safed Sagar.

On 28 May 99, Sqn Ldr R Pundir, Flt Lt S Muhilan, Sgt PVNR Prasad and Sgt RK Sahu of 152 HU were tasked to fly as 'Nubra' formation for a live strike against enemy positions at Tololing. After successfully pressing home the attack, their helicopter was hit by an enemy Stinger Missile during the break away, leading to the loss of four precious lives. For this act of exceptional courage, they were awarded Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry), posthumously. Their supreme sacrifice ensured that their names forever remain etched in the annals of history of IAF forever.

On 13 Jul 24, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari laid a wreath along with senior dignitaries, families of brave hearts, veterans and serving IAF officers at the Station War Memorial as a tribute to all air warriors who laid down their lives in service of the nation. The CAS felicitated and interacted with the next-of-kin during the event.

A spectacular air show was organized that included displays by the Akash Ganga Team and aerial displays by Jaguar, Su-30 Mkl, and Rafale fighter aircraft. In memory of the fallen heroes, a "Missing Man formation" was flown by Mi-17 V5. A static display of IAF helicopters, viz. Mi-17 V5, Cheetah, and Chinook were also organized, along with performances by the Air Warrior Drill Team and the Air Force Band.

Over 5,000 spectators witnessed the event, including schoolchildren, local residents of the Saharanpur area, veterans, civil dignitaries, and personnel of Defence Forces establishments from Roorkee, Dehradun, and Ambala.