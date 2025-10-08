Indian Air Force epitomises bravery, discipline and precision: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings to the Air Warriors and their families on the 93rd Indian Air Force Day, hailing the forces for continuing to make every Indian proud.

In a post on X, PM Modi posted, "Greetings to all the courageous Air Warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force epitomises bravery, discipline and precision."

"They have played a vital role in safeguarding our skies, including during the most challenging situations. Their role during natural calamities is also very commendable. Their commitment, professionalism and indomitable spirit continue to make every Indian proud," he added.

The Indian Air Force (IAF), the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces, was officially established on October 8, 1932, as an auxiliary air force of British India.

Its primary mission is to secure Indian airspace and conduct aerial warfare during armed conflicts. The force has since evolved into one of the most formidable air powers in the world.

The 93rd Indian Air Force Day is being celebrated at the Hindon Air Force Station, honouring the valour and dedication of the men and women in blue who safeguard the nation's skies.

This year's celebrations carried a special tribute to Operation Sindoor, a defining moment in the IAF's legacy.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi arrived at the Hindon Airbase to mark the occasion.

Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh inspected the ceremonial parade, held to honour the guardians of India's skies and their bravery during Operation Sindoor.

The Air Force's rapid deployment capabilities were on full display during the operation, which took place in May 2025 as part of India's military retaliation following the Pahalgam attack.

Air warriors carried out a grand march past alongside fighter jets showcased on the tarmac, as spectators witnessed the strength and precision of India's air power.

