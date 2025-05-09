Indian Airports on High Alert and Shut, Airlines Issue Travel Advisory Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been escalated on Thursday evening, May 8, after multiple missiles and drones were fired by Islamabad targeting civilians in the border area, including Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir. However, India's defence system intercepted several attacks and shot down at least two fighter jets of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). According to the information, S-400 system of India intercepted over eight missiles and three drones targeted towards Jammu International Airport. Additional drones were neutralised in Jaisalmer and Pathankot.

The fresh escalation comes just 48 hours after Indian Armed Forces targeted nine terrorist spots in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (Pok) in the early hours of May 7 under the 'Operation Sindoor'. In repones to the security threats, India has temporarily shut down operations at 24 airports across northern and western regions, including Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Halwara, Shimla, Kangra-Gaggal, Bhuntar, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Mundra, Jamnagar, Hirasar, Porbandar, Keshod, Kandla, Bhuj, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Punjab.

#BREAKING A total of 24 airports across the country have been closed under the NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) advisory. Newly added to the list are Kishangarh (Rajasthan), Bhuntar (Kullu, Himachal Pradesh) and Ludhiana (Punjab) pic.twitter.com/unqHbwthMl — IANS (@ians_india) May 8, 2025

Meanwhile, Indian airlines also issued a travel advisory for all domestic and international flights. “Due to enhanced security directives from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, check-in counters will now close 75 minutes before departure,” the airline announced. Passengers have been advised to reach airports at least three hours prior to their flight time.

#TravelAdvisory



In view of an order by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security on enhanced measures at airports, passengers across India are advised to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding.… — Air India (@airindia) May 8, 2025

"Check-in closes 75 mins before departure," an Air India spokesperson said in a post on X.

#6ETravelUpdate



In these extraordinary times, heightened security measures are taken up across all airports. We request you to allow some extra time for your journey to accommodate security checks and formalities. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 8, 2025



#TravelUpdate: Due to enhanced security measures at all airports across India, we request you to reach the airport at least 3 hours prior to departure, to ensure a seamless check-in and boarding experience. Please ensure you carry valid government approved photo identification… — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) May 8, 2025

"In addition to your check-in baggage, only 1 hand bag weighing upto 7 kgs will be permitted. As per regulatory guidelines, all passengers will be required to undergo secondary security checks prior to boarding. To save time, we encourage you to check-in online on http://akasaair.com or our mobile app. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding and look forward to welcoming you aboard the Akasa experience," the Akasa spokesperson said further.

"In addition to your check-in baggage, only 1 hand bag weighing upto 7 kgs will be permitted. As per regulatory guidelines, all passengers will be required to undergo secondary security checks prior to boarding. To save time, we encourage you to check-in online on http://akasaair.com or our mobile app. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding and look forward to welcoming you aboard the Akasa experience," the Akasa spokesperson said further.