Indian ambassador-designate to Myanmar discusses border trade issues with Mizoram Governor

Aizawl, April 13 Indian ambassador-designate to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur, on Friday, held a meeting with Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan here and discussed India-Myanmar trade-related issues, an official said.

A senior Mizoram government official said that the Governor and Thakur discussed and exchanged their views on the relevant matters pertaining to the facilitation of trade between India and Myanmar.

Thakur apprised the Governor about what is being done currently, and what is in the pipeline for the India-Myanmar trade.

He also spoke about his meeting with the Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

A senior Indian Foreign Service officer, Thakur, served as Sous-Sherpa of the G20 during India's presidency where he remarked on its success in upgrading India's position at the international level.

He will officially take charge as the Indian Ambassador to Myanmar on April 29.

Mizoram's Zokhawthar in Champhai district is the lone border trading point with Myanmar, but the volume of trade is said to be low.

