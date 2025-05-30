Indian Armed Forces Brought Pakistani Terrorists On Their Knees, Says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Indian Armed Forces for 'Operation Sindoor', saying, "our forces brought them to their knees in a single strike." He said the air base and launch pads of the terrorists were destroyed during military action, which targeted nine spots in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

PM Modi was speaking at the event in Bihar's Karakat, which is about 140 km from the state capital Patna. "This land of Bihar is also the land of valor, the land of brave warriors like Veer Kunwar Singh. Thousands of youth from here dedicate their youth in service to the nation by joining the Army and the BSF. The world witnessed the extraordinary bravery and unparalleled courage of our BSF during Operation Sindoor," said PM Modi, continuing his attack on Pakistan.

"The presence of so many mothers and sisters here is, in itself, the most remarkable and heartwarming moment of all my programmes in Bihar. I offer my special respects to the mothers and sisters and I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you, the people of Bihar," Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said India would not sit back and watch, and would retaliate if any terror attack happened in the future, just like it did after Pahalgam terror attack. "Main aaj Bihar ki dharti se phir dohrana chahta hoon, Operation Sindoor mein Bharat ki jo taakat dushman ne dekhi hai, lekin dushman samajh le, yeh toh hamare tarkas ka keval ek hi teer hai."

"Aatankvaad ke khilaaf Bharat ki ladaai na ruki hai na thami hai. Aatank ka fann agar phir uthega to Bharat use bil se kheench kar kuchalne ka kaam karega. Hamari ladaai desh ke har dushman se hai. Phir wo chahe seema paar ho ya desh ke bheetar ho," PM Modi.

"Masked militants with guns in hand used to roam the roads, spreading fear everywhere. Government schemes would arrive but never reach the common people. In the Naxal-affected villages, there were no hospitals, no mobile towers; schools were often burned down and workers building roads were attacked," he said further.

The prime minister had arrived in Patna on Thursday evening May 29. He received a rousing welcome with people gathered on both sides of the road, showering flower petals and raising slogans in praise of the leader. He launched various projects worth more than Rs 48,520 crore in Karakat, Bihar.