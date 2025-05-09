Indian Armed Forces Hit Pakistan’s ISI Office: Reports

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after Pakistan first launched attacks on regions in Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat, prompting a swift and strong counter-attack by India on metro cities in Pakistan. Reports indicate that the Indian Army’s strikes have also targeted areas near Pakistan’s ISI office, as per Zee Business Hindi report. India continues to carry out military operations across multiple locations in Pakistan after Pakistan offence against India on May 8 evening.

Amidst the escalating conflict, India is actively engaging with the international community. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is in talks with foreign ministers from 10 countries. Notably, India has communicated with the United States, which has urged both nations to de-escalate. The US has reportedly told Pakistan that the stability of the Asian region must not be compromised.

Discussed ongoing developments with EU HRVP @kajakallas .



India has been measured in its actions. However, any escalation will get a firm response.



🇮🇳 🇪🇺 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 8, 2025

In a tweet, EAM S Jaishankar confirmed that he also spoke with representatives of the European Union and reiterated India’s firm stance against terrorism. He appreciated the US commitment to cooperating with India on counter-terrorism efforts and warned that any further aggression from Pakistan would receive a “befitting response.”

Pakistan has attacked several areas in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan late at night on Thursday. The Indian Army responded decisively by intercepting and destroying all incoming missiles and drones through its ground-to-earth defence missile system S-400.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting of the Ministry of Defence will be held in New Delhi today. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the meeting, which is reported to include the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. The situation remains tense as diplomatic and military responses are being coordinated.