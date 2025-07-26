Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 Released at joinindianarmy.nic.in; Know How to Check and Download

joinindianarmy.nic.in Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025: The Indian Army on Saturday announced the results of the Agniveer 2025 recruitment examination. The results have been released in PDF format and are available on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the Common Entrance Examination held between June 30 and July 10 can now check and download their results online. The examination was conducted in 13 languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Odia, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi and Assamese.

The Agniveer CEE was an objective-type test with multiple-choice questions. Based on the category of the application, candidates were required to answer either 50 questions in one hour or 100 questions in two hours.

Candidates who qualify the written test will move on to the next stages of the recruitment process. These include the Physical Fitness Test to assess endurance, the Physical Measurement Test to check height and weight, a detailed Medical Examination by a doctor in the military and Document Verification to confirm the authenticity of educational and identity records.

How to Check Agniveer Result 2025

Visit the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in Click on the Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 link on the homepage Select the appropriate result link for your category View and download the result PDF Take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates related to physical tests and document verification dates.