Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 to Be Released Soon at joinindianarmy.nic.in; Know How to Check

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 Date: The Indian Army is likely to release the Agniveer Result 2025 in the last week of July or the first week of August, according to the reports. Candidates who appeared for the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) can check their results at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The recruitment exam was held from June 30 to July 10 for various posts, including General Duty, Technical, Tradesman, Nursing Assistant, and Sepoy Pharma. The online test included multiple-choice questions and was conducted in 13 regional and national languages. Depending on the post applied for, candidates had to answer either 50 questions in one hour or 100 questions in two hours.

How to Check Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025:

Visit the official Indian Army website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Click on the link for “Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025” on the homepage. Enter your login credentials, including roll number and date of birth. Submit the details to view the result. Download and print the result for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for further updates on answer keys, merit lists and recruitment rally dates.